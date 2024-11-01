The game won’t stop! Gi Eun has ulterior motives in ‘Squid Game’ S2

As the release date of ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 inches closer, the makers keep dropping tantalising trailers. Keeping fans on the edge of their seats, the second trailer of the highly-anticipated series is out! Tensions, greed, and stakes pique as the deadly game is afoot once again. As Lee Jung Jae’s Gi Eun, the last man standing from Season 1 re-enters the game, he harbours ulterior motives that can topple the life-altering game.

Released on November 1, the new trailer opens with the iconic masked guard in the pink jumpsuit declaring the games open. It starts with Gi Eun and the other players playing red light, and green light with the mechanised stationary doll. In the game, the players have to reach the finish line when the doll faces away. However, if they move when the doll is watching them, they lose their life. Setting the trailer in motion, a girl is shot in the forehead when she moves after discovering a bee on her.

The players then get the option to collectively vote on the fate of the game. They can vote if they want the games to continue or abort and split the prize amassed. Gi Eun struggles to convince them to stop the game, instigating a rebellion, but fails. A huge piggy bank cascades from the ceiling, filled with money, baiting the players to gamble their lives. As the organisers observe every move of the players, Gi Eun seemingly becomes their bane.

Meanwhile, the makers previously teased that Gi Eun’s only motive behind the re-entering is to find the Front Man. He vows to find the mastermind puppeteering desperate individuals and manipulate them to stake their lives. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased the details in his conversation with Reuters. “Gi-hun’s endeavour to find out who these people are and why they do what they do is the core story of season two.”

For those unaware, ‘Squid Game’ focuses on a fatal, life-altering competition that forces citizens to stake their lives away. The last player standing wins a substantial cash prize, while the other players face death. The game features 456 players, all of whom share one thing in common—they are all deep in financial trouble. The games are overseen by the Front Man, who dons a black mask and uniform. The game proceeds with each player’s death contributing 100 million won to the potential 45.6 billion won grand prize. Additionally, it is revealed that the games are televised for a group of wealthy Americans who place bets on the players. The format of the show is akin to the hit book and film series ‘The Hunger Games’. In Season 1, Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun, player no. 456, wins the gamble.

Released in 2021, ‘Squid Game’ became a global phenomenon, becoming Netflix’s most-watched show in 94 countries and surpassing ‘Bridgerton’. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 premieres on December 26. Additionally, the third and final season will premiere in 2025. Meanwhile, Season 1 of the hit show amassed several accolades, including three Golden Globe Awards and 14 Primetime Emmy Awards. For ‘Squid Game’ Season 2, Hwang Dong-hyuk returns to helm his brainchild. He also serves as the writer and executive producer of the series. Moreover, actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo are reprising their roles from the first season. The upcoming instalment will also feature an impressive list of new cast members.