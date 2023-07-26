Best heist movies and shows like ‘Choona’

Netflix is gearing up to release an exhilarating Indian Hindi-language Heist Comedy Drama series titled “Choona,” which has been creating a buzz ever since its poster and teaser were unveiled. As viewers eagerly await the show’s arrival, we’ve compiled a list of some popular heist movies and shows.

1. Kaleidoscope

“Kaleidoscope” is an anthology series by Eric Garcia, set to premiere on January 1st. This ambitious heist tale follows a crew of thieves attempting to outsmart the world’s most powerful security and unlock an airtight vault for a massive payday. What makes this series unique is that each viewer will experience a personalized version of the story, with episodes named after different colors, adding a touch of mystery to the narrative.

No heist list would be complete without “Money Heist” (La Casa de Papel). This renowned series centers on a group of thieves, each named after international cities, as they execute a daring plan to take Spain’s most heavily guarded financial centers hostage while wearing iconic Salvador Dalí masks. Their ultimate goal is to escape with millions of euros.

3. Coin Heist

In the 2017 thriller “Coin Heist,” four teenagers, determined to save their Philadelphia prep school from financial ruin, devise a daring plan. They decide to create counterfeit valuable coins and hack into the US Mint. However, tensions arise among the group as they grapple with the moral question of whether the end justifies the means.

4. Special 26

“Special 26,” a 2013 Indian Hindi-language period heist thriller film directed by Neeraj Pandey, is based on the 1987 Opera House heist. The plot follows a team of criminals who masquerade as CBI officers, conducting raids and robbing politicians and businessmen of their illicit wealth. As the real CBI closes in on them, they aim to pull off their most daring heist yet.

4. Aankhen

“Aankhen,” a 2002 Indian Hindi-language heist thriller film directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, features an ensemble cast led by Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Sushmita Sen, and Paresh Rawal. The plot revolves around a visually impaired Akshay Kumar, who uses his sixth sense in a thrilling heist orchestrated by Amitabh Bachchan’s character.

As we anticipate the release of “Choona” on Netflix, these heist-themed films and shows offer a taste of the excitement and intrigue that awaits viewers in the world of daring thefts and high-stakes adventures.