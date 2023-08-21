‘Half CA’ fame Gyanendra Tripathi is all set with his upcoming series ‘Choona’

The renowned figure from the “Half CA” web series, Gyanendra Tripathi, is currently collaborating on the upcoming series “Choona,” alongside Jimmy Shergill, Namit Das, and other talented actors. The series is set to premiere on Netflix next month.

The TVF-produced “Half CA” received widespread acclaim from viewers, recognizing Tripathi’s significant contributions. Originally hailing from Bhopal, he later pursued his passion for filmmaking by joining FTII. However, due to limited financial resources, Tripathi initially couldn’t afford FTII’s fees, which led him to work at Infosys BPO for three years before eventually securing admission to FTII. Tripathi noted, “FTII taught me the depth of acting beyond just name and fame.”

While initially facing rejection, he eventually earned a role in Akshay Kumar’s “Gabbar is Back.” In the following years, he shared the screen with John Abraham in “Romeo Akbar Walter” and with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in “Raat Akeli Hai.”

Advertisement

As an outsider in the industry, he encountered numerous challenges but praised the generosity of the actors he worked with. Recalling a memorable incident from the set of “Romeo Akbar Walter,” Tripathi shared an accident he experienced during filming, highlighting how, despite their limited familiarity, John Abraham stepped in to offer his support.

When offering advice to newcomers, Gyanendra Tripathi emphasized the importance of setting clear goals and seizing acting opportunities without underestimating any role. He said, “A newcomer should consistently refine themselves like craftsmen.” Gyanendra encouraged aspiring actors to engage in activities such as reading literature, watching movies, and studying interviews during their free time, as these experiences help shape their personalities as actors, and free time becomes scarce as work commitments increase. Tripathi stressed the continuous pursuit of growth opportunities for actors.