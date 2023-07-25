Heist, comedy, drama with dash of astrology come alive in ‘Choona’ trailer

The trailer of the upcoming series ‘Choona’, which was unveiled on Tuesday, mixes a thrilling heist drama with a dynamic visual experience further sharpened with comic punches.

It begins with introducing Jimmy Shergill’s character of a politician who is an ardent believer of astrology and meticulously plans his movements around the astro-events.

It then shows Jimmy’s character of Shukla all set to topple the incumbent Chief Minister of a state and take over the reigns. Soon the audience gets to see six men teaming up against Shukla for their own interests, some to exact revenge, some for personal gains.

The six men — a shape-shifting informer, a gully ka gunda, a demoted police officer, a once successful contractor, and a resourceful mediator — decide to rip-off Shukla of the Rs 300 crore that are soon to arrive at his party office and this is where the planning of the heist starts.

The party office of Shukla is guarded by armed men, over a hundred physically fit workers, and is secured by CCTV cameras at every corner. The sum eventually goes up to Rs 800 crore further raising the stakes and bringing in the risk for all those who are involved.

Sharing his excitement on the launch of the trailer, Jimmy said: “It is extremely exciting to be a part of the show that has been directed by a brilliant director, Pushpendra Nath Misra, has an amazing ensemble cast, and will be streaming on Netflix. The show has a high-spirited narrative and is extremely rich in culture which makes it a perfect watch. As a character, Shukla is quite smart and savvy. He’s unpredictable and one can never know how he will react in a situation. It’s not so easy to con Shukla, especially on his own turf.”

The series also stars Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt, and has been written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra.

With an interesting seasoning of astrological reasoning in its narrative, ‘Choona’ is all set to take the viewers on an entertaining and fun-filled ride.

Speaking about ‘Choona’, showrunner, director, and writer Pushpendra Nath Misra said: ” ‘Choona is grand and unique, a world that is quintessentially Indian because of elements like astrology and jugaad. It is a complete package of action, drama, romance, thrills, and comedy meant to thoroughly entertain the audience. Choona champions the power of the common man. Collaborating with Netflix has been a fulfilling journey, because their processes focus on the content.”

“They understand what it takes to create a slick story at an international standard while being hyperlocal. With more than 100 days of shoot and tons of VFX, Choona has been a labour of love that Netflix has valued and supported. The cast have been a dream to work with. The actors played off of each other’s performances and put in immense efforts to fit into the world of Choona perfectly. Choona is a binge worthy show; an eight-course meal that once tasted, has to be consumed in one sitting,” he added.

Produced by Flying Saucer, ‘Choona’ will soon be available to stream on Netflix.