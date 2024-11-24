Maa Kaali: Raima Sen revisits Bengal’s history at IFFI 2024

Raima Sen’s film ‘Maa Kaali – The Erased History of Bengal’ will have its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 26, 2024.

The film will have an screening at 7 PM in Audi-03 at INOX Porvorim, Goa. Directed by Vijay Yelakanti, the film delves into one of the darkest chapters in India’s history—the events of August 16, 1946, known as Direct Action Day, and the subsequent Noakhali Massacres.

The film tells the poignant story of an ordinary Bengali family, the Gosh family, navigating the turmoil during the Partition. Through their lens, ‘Maa Kaali’ uncovers the political conspiracies that sparked the violence and its lasting effects on society.

Raima Sen, who plays a central role in the film, has spoken about the emotional toll of portraying such a traumatic period. She worked closely with director Vijay Yelakanti to understand the historical events and their impact.

She revealed that the intensity of the story made her performance feel almost instinctive, as the events of Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots were deeply harrowing.

Sen, who made her acting debut in the critically acclaimed ‘Godmother’, is no stranger to complex roles. Though her early performances were often overshadowed by larger roles in the films, it was in ‘Chokher Bali’ where she truly broke through.

She went on to feature in numerous films such as ‘Parineeta’ (2005), ‘Dus’ (2005), ‘Baishe Srabon’ (2011), and ‘Hrid Majharey’ (2014), a tribute to William Shakespeare. Her career has given a mix of both Bengali and Hindi films, with her roles earning recognition for their depth and range.

In 2020, Sen appeared in the Amazon Prime series ‘The Last Hour’, where she starred alongside Sanjay Kapoor.