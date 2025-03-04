‘Alo’: Lighting the path to literacy – A story of change

Light is not what pleases the eye but what enlightens the mind – such was the heartfelt message lying at the core of the modest but sincere short film, ‘Alo’, which premiered at the 13th International Film Festival of Five Continents, held in Kolkata at the ICCR. The film directed by Aloke Roy, features Debashree Naru and a young Nishani Sharma in the lead, along with its producer Pranab Kumar Sadhukan, serving simultaneously as a member of the cast. Dipankar Paul filled the role of cinematographer, while Abhishek Dey worked as the editor.

Shot in the remote pockets of Bongaon, ‘Alo’ narrates the tale of a widowed mother who runs a humble tea shack to make ends meet. Her world revolves around her young daughter, Pakhi, a bright and curious child with a deep love for learning. But despite her enthusiasm, education remains a distant dream – one her mother simply cannot afford. Struggling to keep the lights on at home, even something as simple as studying becomes a challenge. The little girl can only read and write when daylight allows, or when the lantern’s dim glow flickers in the evening. Yet, amidst these hardships, hope lingers – a quiet, persistent flame, embodied in the unfortunate girl’s unwavering zeal for learning, refusing to be extinguished.

A trio of urban visitors, while exploring the village, encounters the little girl and her mother, witnessing firsthand the struggles they endure. Moved by their plight, they decide to step in – not out of pity, but out of a genuine desire to make a difference. With their support, the girl finally secures admission to a school, and soon, the dim shadows of their home are replaced by the steady glow of a bulb, a simple yet profound symbol of change. Overwhelmed with joy, the mother sees a future she once perceived as impossible now unfolding before her eyes.

The film is not technically flawless, primarily owing to its frugal condition, but as suggested by Sudeep Ranjan Sarkar, the presenter of the film, it should receive appreciation not for its technical perfection but for the intent behind its creation. Both the cast and crew aim to impart the message that those who have been fortunate enough to receive an education, bear a responsibility to use it for the greater good of society.

“The fact that the film chronicles the dwellings of a mother and her daughter makes it abundantly easy for people to empathise with its message,” protagonist Debashree Naru has said. “There is a lingering hesitation within society when it comes to extending a helping hand to others. The film aims to challenge this mindset, emphasising that education should not be oversimplified into a matter of privilege. Instead, the purpose it comes with must receive recognition – one that calls for using knowledge to uplift and support those in need,” she added.

“The film was a dream project for Dolly Sharma, the little girl’s mother, with the young girl herself starring in the lead role,” shared Pranab Kumar Sadhukan, the producer. “The filmmaking journey was bittersweet, there were numerous struggles, yet in pursuing someone’s dream, one needs to endure certain hardships. Without them being a part of the trajectory, the outcome would not have been as meaningful.”

As a film, ‘Alo’ poignantly underscores the life-changing potential of literacy and calls upon those who have been fortunate enough to receive an education to contribute meaningfully to society. While it may not be without its technical lacunae, the film’s strength lies in its unpretentious storytelling and emotional depth, and its strong message accentuating the matter of social commitment.