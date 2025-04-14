Dr Ambedkar is a national hero; let’s resolve to follow his path: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Monday that enthusiasm to celebrate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary is visible not only in India, but also all over the world.

Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Ashish Shelar and Sanjay Rathod, as well as Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, besides other political leaders reached Chaityabhoomi at Dadar West and paid their respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue at the venue.

“Due to Dr Babasaheb’s work, we are seeing a united India today, for which the credit must be given to Babasaheb and the Constitution. The Constitution is set to complete 75 years. Babasaheb’s work is incomparable. The foundation needed to build a country was laid by Babasaheb, and due to the wrong customs and traditions which existed in the country in the past, people did not treat each other like humans. People did not call each other human. Babasaheb worked to overcome this mentality and worked to establish equality and brotherhood in the country,” Fadnavis said.

“The Constitution is greater than a book. Through the Constitution, we got equal rights and privileges in life. Getting equal rights gave us the strength to fulfill our dreams. The core of the Constitution comes from the thoughts of Lord Gautam Buddha. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that I love the Constitution more than any book, because the Constitution has done the work of building a country. We should pay attention to how the country will remain united due to the Constitution. Babasaheb was a jurist. He had a big hand in the social and economic fields and had social foresight, which is why it was Babasaheb who laid the foundation for development,” Fadnavis said.

“Babasaheb thought not about himself, but about society. Therefore, Babasaheb is a true national hero for us. Today’s tribute is to that national hero and we will resolve to move forward in his path,” Fadnavis said.

“Due to Babasaheb’s constitution, people of the lower classes have equal rights and entitlements. Also, Babasaheb dedicated his life to the country. Because of him, today even the poorest of the poor can dream big. He can realise that dream and become great,” Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan said.