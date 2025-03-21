Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla marks grand celebration of Bengali cinema

Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2025, the much anticipated event that celebrates the essence of Bengali celebration had a celebratory night on 18 March bringing together finest talents, outstanding performances and artistic brilliance under one roof.

‘Bohurupi’ won the award for Best Film, while ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’ and ‘Manikbabur Megh’ were awarded in Best Film (Critics’) category.

Advertisement

The stage saw stalwarts of Bengali cinema, Anjan Dutt and Chandan Sen sharing the award for Best Actor (Critics’) for their respective roles in ;Chaalchitra Ekhon’ and ‘Manikbabur Megh’.

Advertisement

The veteran actress Mamata Shankar took the award for Best Actress (Critics’) for her performance in ‘Bijoyar Pore’. A career which spans over three decades, she made her debut with Mrinal Sen’s ‘Mrigaya’ in 1976. ‘

Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee won the Best Director award for ‘Bohurupi’, while Shiboprosad Mukherjee also bagged the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) award for ‘Bohurupi’ and Subhashree Ganguly won the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) award for ‘Babli’.

It was no surprise that ‘Bohurupi’ won 7 awards, white ‘Manikbabur Megh’ created quite a buzz with awards in its bag.

Subhankar Mohanta was awarded as Best Debut Male for ‘Mon Potongo’ while Baishakhi Roy and Idhika shared the Best Debut Female honour for their roles in ‘Mon Potongo’ and ‘Khadaan’ respectively.

Biswajit Chatterjee was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his exceptional contribution to Bengali cinema.

The audience got a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao who had graced the event.

Jitesh Pillaai, Editor-in-Chief, Filmfare, remarked, “Year after year, Bengali cinema continues to break creative boundaries with its compelling narratives and exceptional talent. This year, we have seen some exceptional talent and I would like to congratulate the winners as well as the nominees for their contribution to the growth of Bengali cinema.”