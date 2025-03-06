Prosenjit Chatterjee takes on Kolkata’s dark underworld in ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’

Bengali cinema icon Prosenjit Chatterjee is gearing up for his latest web series ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’, set to premiere on Netflix from March 20. The veteran actor, known for his remarkable career spanning over four decades, shared insights into his character and working process during the series’ trailer launch event in Kolkata.

Khakee actor Prosenjit Chatterjee revealed that he doesn’t discuss money matters with producers or directors when signing projects. Instead, he prioritizes the creative aspect of the role.

Advertisement

“If a character doesn’t let me sleep, I pick up the phone and ask the director, ‘When do you need my dates?'” he shared with the media. “I never negotiate about money — my producer friends can vouch for it.”

Advertisement

The upcoming season of Khakee shifts its focus to Kolkata in the early 2000s, where the city was plagued by gang wars and political power struggles. The story follows IPS officer Arjun Maitra, played by Jeet, as he takes on the criminal underworld and challenges the deeply entrenched system.

The show promises high-octane action, political intrigue, and moral dilemmas, with an ensemble cast including Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Chitrangada Singh, and Pooja Chopra.

Speaking about the series, showrunner Neeraj Pandey described it as an exploration of power dynamics and blurred lines between good and evil.

“With Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, we take the intensity to a whole new level. The entire cast has delivered exceptional performances, and filming in Kolkata has added a unique authenticity to the narrative,” he said.

Directed by Tusshar and Debatma, the show aims to bring Kolkata’s rich yet turbulent history to life — a journey of justice, betrayal, and the fight for power.