Bharat Dev Varma, father of Raima & Riya Sen, passes away

Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of actress Moon Moon Sen and father to actresses Raima and Riya Sen, passed away on Tuesday at his Kolkata home.

According to reports, his health had been steadily declining, prompting his family to call for an ambulance. Tragically, before it could arrive, he passed away.

Bharat Dev Varma was a member of the prominent royal family of Tripura, with deep royal roots. His mother, Ila Devi, was a princess of Cooch Behar and the elder sister of the renowned Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur.

His grandmother, Indira, was the only daughter of Searji Rao Gaikwad III, the Maharaja of Vadodara, further cementing his royal lineage.

In 1978, Bharat Dev Varma married Moon Moon Sen, a well-known figure in Bengali cinema. Moon Moon, who herself has notable royal ties, was born to the legendary Bengali actress Suchitra Sen and Dibanath Sen, a wealthy businessman from Kolkata. Her family had strong connections to Tripura’s royal history, as her great-grandfather, Dinanath Sen, had served as the Diwan (Minister) of the Maharaja of Tripura.

Moon Moon Sen’s film career blossomed after her marriage and the birth of her daughters. She debuted in the film ‘Andar Baahar’, which was marked by a controversial role that captured significant attention. Over her career, she appeared in over 60 films and 40 television series, earning acclaim, including the Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Both of her daughters, Raima and Riya Sen, have followed in her footsteps and made names for themselves in Bollywood, with several successful film projects between them.