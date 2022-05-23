All about bold and beautiful actor Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is an Indian actress, model, and singer who works in television and films. She began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she debuted as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. In 2019, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she finished in third place.

Gill began her career by featuring in “Shiv Di Kitaab ” in 2015. Gill appeared in “Majhe Di Jatti ” and “Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan” in 2016. Gill’s other music video came with Garry Sandhu titled Yeah Baby Refix. Gill also starred in some Punjabi films such as Sat Shri Akaal England in 2017, Kala Shah Kala, and Dhaka in 2019.

In September 2019, Gill entered as a celebrity participant on Bigg Boss 13. While she was in the Bigg Boss house, her first single, “Veham” came out, followed by some other singles including “Sidewalk”, “Range” and “Ronda Ali Peti”. The season ended in February 2020, when Gill finished up as second runner-up. In February 2020, she appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge but it terminated within a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Gill then appeared in several music videos including “Bhula Dunga”, “Keh Gayi Sorry”, “Kurta Pajama”,” Waada Hai”, “Shona Shona” and “Fly”.

In 2021, Gill appeared in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

Personal Information

Real Name – Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

NickName/Other Name – Sana

Birth Date ­­– 27 January 1993

Birth Place – Beas, Amritsar, India

Resident Place – Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Nationality – Indian

Profession – Actor, Model, Dancer

Marital Status – Unmarried

Religion – Sikhism

Zodiac sign – Aquarius

Physical Appearance

Height – 5.5 feet

Weight – 55kg

Body Measurements – 32-28-32

Eye Colour – Dark Brown

Hair Colour – Black

Skin Colour – Fair

Family

Father’s Name –Santokh Singh Sukh

Mother’s Name –Parminder Kaur

Brother’s Name – Shehbaz Badesha

Favorite things

Favorite colors–Blue, White

Favorite Singer –Amrinder Gill, Babbu Maan

Favorite Actor –Amrinder Gill, Gippy Grewal

Favorite Actress – Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Favorite Song– Jatt Life Thug Life

Favorite food –Roomali Roti with Kadhai Paneer

Hobbies – Singing, Making Dubsmaching, Dance

Some facts about Shehnaaz Gill

