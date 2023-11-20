Banita Sandhu Joins Cast of ‘G2,’ Marks First Pan-India Project

The team behind the sequel to the 2018 film “Goodachari,” now titled “G2,” has expanded its lead cast by welcoming Banita Sandhu on board. Banita, recognized for her roles in “October,” “Sardar Udham,” and “Varmaa,” is set to play a crucial part in this highly anticipated project. The filmmakers took to social media to share the news, stating, “Welcoming the talented @banitasandhu on board for the mission of #G2. Shoot begins soon,” indicating that the production is gearing up to commence.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Banita Sandhu, who is venturing into her first pan-India project with “G2,” conveyed, “This is my first Pan-India film, and I’m so excited to collaborate with such an incredible, visionary team. It is a role unlike anything I’ve ever done before, and I can’t wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me.” Her co-star, Adivi Sesh, also extended a warm welcome, stating, “I warmly welcome Banita to the G2 world, I look forward to an amazing collaboration.”

Making her debut with the Hindi film “October” in 2018, Banita later appeared in the Tamil film “Adithya Varma” and the CW series “Pandora,” both in 2019. Raised in Caerleon, Wales, to first-generation British Indian parents, Banita moved to London at the age of 18 to pursue a degree in English Literature at King’s College London. Her journey in acting commenced at the age of 11.

Advertisement

The announcement of Banita Sandhu joining the cast of “G2” signifies a significant milestone for the actress. This project marks her first foray into a pan-India film in multiple languages. The anticipation surrounding the film is palpable, with Banita expressing her eagerness to tackle a role that promises to be a departure from her previous work.

As the cast and crew gear up for the commencement of shooting, “G2” appears to be shaping up as an exciting and creative venture, with Banita Sandhu’s addition adding to the anticipation and curiosity surrounding the film. The collaboration between the actress and the team behind “G2” is ready to deliver a cinematic experience that audiences will eagerly anticipate.