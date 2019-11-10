Ayushmann Khurran starrer Bala continues to shine at the box office.

The film which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam showed gains on Saturday as it grossed around Rs 15.50 cr nett taking the Friday and Saturday business to Rs 25 Crores nett plus, reported BoxOfficeIndia.

Bala is not trending like Dream Girl, but analysts are expecting the film’s business to grow over the week.

Dream Girl collected Rs 43.22 crore nett over the first weekend.

Bala has already become the biggest opening film for Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann thanked the audience for the love it has been showering on the film.

He shared a funny picture of a bald man riding a bicycle as he crosses the Bala poster, captured just in time when the man’s bald head replaces that of Ayushmann’s on the poster.

He captioned the photo, “Aaj yeh film meri nahi hai. Aapki hai. Yeh kahaani sirf #Bala ki nahi hai. Un sabhi Bala jaise sadak pe chalte logon ki hai joh khud ki talaash mein hain. Pyaar ke liye shukriya.”

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a balding man of 25-years in Bala, which deals with societal taboos around physical characteristics which makes one person different from another.

Bala also boasts of a stellar supporting cast, likes of which include Saurabh Shukla, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee among others.

Directed by Badhaai Ho fame filmmaker Amar Kaushik, Bala released on 8 November 2019.