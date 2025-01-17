Bae Hyeon Seong in talks to join Han Suk Kyu for new comedy drama

Following veteran star Han Suk Kyu, ‘Family by Choice’ actor Bae Hyeon Seong joins the talks of starring in a new comedy project. The report comes after reports surfaced that ‘Dr Romantic’ actor Han Suk Kyu is considering headlining ‘New President Project’ (tentative title). ‘When We Bloom Again’ director Shin Kyung Soo will helm the upcoming project.

On January 16, media outlets reported that Han Suk Kyu will be the protagonist of the upcoming K-drama ‘New President Project.’ The upcoming drama is the next project of director Shin Kyung Soo. His last was the 2024 film ‘When We Bloom Again.’ Following the reports, Han Suk Kyu’s agency Clover Company responded to the casting news. They stated, “Han Seok Kyu did receive the proposal and he is currently reviewing it.”

‘New President Project’ will focus on a CEO who does his best to mediate disputes for people who are on the ‘edge of the cliff’ situation with no chance of winning. In the drama, the makers have approached the actor to play the role of CEO Shin. He runs a fried chicken restaurant in a relatively small locality. Shin is famous for mediating disputes for people who are in a difficult situation with no hopes of winning.

Now, the makers have approached Bae Hyeon Seong for the role of an intern at the chicken restaurant. If he greenlights the project, he will portray a rigid personality, enhancing the humour quotient of the drama.

Meanwhile, Ban Ki Ri is penning the script. She has penned hits like ‘Missing: The Other Side’ and ‘Dr. Frost.’ Doorframe is backing the drama and the broadcast schedule and release platform are yet to be decided.