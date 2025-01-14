Lee Jun Young and Jeong Eun Ji pair up for a rom-com drama

‘The Impossible Heir’ actor Lee Jun Young and ‘Reply 1997’ actress Jeong Eun Ji are teaming up for a rom-com drama. Fans will see the fresh pairing drama in the drama ‘24/7 Fitness Club.’ The news has already sent fans into a frenzy and is going to premiere this year.

On January 14, News1 reported that KBS confirmed the broadcast plans for the slated drama. Moreover, the rom-com drama is likely to premiere this year as well. ‘24/7 Fitness Club’ is a rom-com focusing on the life of Do Hyun Joong. Hyun Joong is a passionate and determined gym owner. He radically transforms the lives of his overly anxious and perplexed gym members.

‘Brave Citizen’ actor Lee Jun Young will play Do Hyun Joong. Ju Young has always captivated fans with his versatile range and fluttering charms. In the drama, he plays the fitness-obsessed gym owner who lives by the motto, “Everything begins and ends with muscles.” Born weighing less than a 1.5-kilogram dumbbell, Hyun Joong pivoted his life’s narrative through sheer dedication to fitness.

Meanwhile, Jeong Eun Ji will portray Lee Mi Ran. She is a gym newbie with barely any muscle. After facing setbacks in her romantic and professional life, she turns to fitness as a way to start over. Moving on, the drama will explore whether Mi Ran can change her life with the help of the overly passionate trainer Hyun Joong. Fans have high expectations with the drama given the fresh pairing and the intriguing plotline.

Moreover, the production team also talked about the upcoming project. “We are thrilled to showcase the fantastic acting chemistry between Lee Jun Young and Jeong Eun Ji in ’24/7 Fitness Center.’ With Lee Jun Young as the passionate trainer and Jeong Eun Ji as the overly worried gym newbie, their delightful synergy will bring laughter and excitement to viewers. Please show lots of anticipation and support the drama.”