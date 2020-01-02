While many Bollywood celebs posted travel pictures from their vacations abroad, some stayed at home and celebrated the New Year in their own way.

Riteish Deshmukh and family went to Latur to spend some family time.

He posted a picture with his family from underneath a banyan tree and wrote on Instagram, “Spending a week in Latur & living the farm life is the best way to bring in the new year. Wishing a Happy 2020 from our family to yours. Love Rahyl, Riaan, @geneliad & yours truly.”

Shah Rukh Khan penned a very emotional post on Instagram that spoke about his own frailties.

“Not one for telling anyone how they should be…or do what should be done…or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself…that I wish may the future be kind to all of us…& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year, he wrote on Instagram along with a monochrome picture of himself.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently in work mode, shared a picture of herself in a yellow puffer jacket with a cap. She is seen taking off her gloves and the caption her photograph reads is, “2020, let’s do this.”

Shilpa Shetty celebrated New Year with family in London and posted a family picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “appy NEW YEAR to each one of you my InstaFam, from my family to yours…Have a cracking 2020… Warm wishes from cold London. Wishing all your dreams manifest, you have love, great health, happiness and loads of success.Think positive and all WILL manifest With GratitudeSSK.”

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, shared a throwback picture of her childhood with a moustache and captioned it, “May you always have clarity of thought & action…Happy #2020!”

Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself from the first day of 2020 amidst the Swiss Alps.