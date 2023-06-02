After creating records on OTT with its debut, Asur second season is back. The Arshad Warsi starrrer Hindi-language mythological thriller has been released online.

Asur Season 1 finished off at a climactic point where the true identity of Asur aka Subha Joshi was disclosed, this made fans wait eagerly for ‘Asur Season 2,’ which is now out after three years. After the release of ‘Asur Season 2’ on Jio Cinema on Thursday, social media stormed with the first reviews.

Cast

Asur Season 2 stars Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh, and Riddhi Dohra who reprise their roles from Season 1.

Asur Season 2 plot

The show resumes the story of a serial killer, under the apparel of myth and religion. The first season is all run in the city of Varanasi and follows Nikhil Nair, a forensic expert, who had turned to teaching but returns to CBI to find a serial killer. ‘Asur Season 2’ commences where the first season left off. Nikhil Nai is haunted by his past ghosts as the CBI team still goes in the cat-mouse game against Asur.

The series is written by Gaurav Shukla and Abhijeet Khuman and the makers of Asur 2 have blended AI [Artificial Intelligence] into the suspense and thrill very nicely. While the first part allured us all with a trace of mythology and forensic science, the second season brings a new obsession of the world – which is artificial intelligence.

Where to watch Asur Season 2 on OTT

Asur Season 2: Rise of the Dark Side can be streamed on Jio Cinema for free. The previous season aired on Voot. Fans can watch ‘Asur Season 2’ on Jio Cinema without any subscription as it is a free streaming service.

Only the first two episodes have aired and the remaining six will be released one by one every day till June 7.

As per the rating site IMDb, ‘Asur’ Season One received 8.4 rating on the platform and was one of the most favorite shows on OTT in 2020.