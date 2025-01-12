Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates FTII’s state-of-the-art auditorium

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, visited the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune on Saturday to inaugurate its new cinema theatre-cum-auditorium.

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to enhance the learning experience for students while also contributing to Pune’s vibrant cultural scene.

During his visit, Union Minister Vaishnaw engaged in an open forum with both students and faculty, addressing a wide array of questions. One of the key topics discussed was the proposed move to grant FTII deemed university status.

Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of FTII’s legacy and its potential to further elevate the institute on the global stage. He expressed his vision for cinema education in India, focusing on improving career opportunities for students and fostering stronger ties with the film industry.

The new auditorium, with a seating capacity of 586, has cutting-edge technology, including a cinema projector, a PA system for stage performances, and a Dolby Atmos surround sound system.

One of the most innovative features of the auditorium is its movable screen, which measures 50 feet in width and 20 feet in height. The screen can undergo adjustment horizontally via remote control, allowing the space to seamlessly transform from an auditorium to a cinema theatre.

Vaishnaw emphasized that the new auditorium will not only enhance FTII’s educational offerings but also serve as a cultural hub for Pune. He stressed that the addition of this modern facility is a significant step in FTII’s journey towards achieving excellence in cinema education, ensuring that the institute remains at the forefront of film and television training in India.