Rashmika Mandanna: From national crush to box office queen

Rashmika Mandanna’s journey in Indian cinema has been nothing short of remarkable. In just eight years, she has evolved from being fondly known as the “National Crush of India” to becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in the country. Her ability to connect with audiences across linguistic and regional boundaries has firmly established her as a true pan-India star.

The numbers tell a compelling story. Rashmika Mandanna’s recent films—’Animal’, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, and its sequel ‘Pushpa: The Rule’—have collectively raked in a staggering ₹3096 crore at the box office.

However, her success isn’t just about box-office collections. Rashmika’s charm and relatability have endeared her to audiences across age groups and demographics.

Her ability to bring characters to life on screen has made her a household name, transcending language barriers and uniting fans nationwide.

Looking ahead, Rashmika’s career trajectory seems unstoppable. Her upcoming projects include collaborations with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

She is ready to star alongside Vicky Kaushal in ‘Chhava’, Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Thama’, Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’, and Dhanush and Nagarjuna in ‘Kubera’. These high-profile pairings are expected to further cement her status as a leading actress in the industry.

Rashmika’s rise to fame began with her debut in the Kannada romantic comedy ‘Kirik Party’ (2016). Her early successes in Kannada cinema, such as ‘Anjani Putra’ and ‘Chamak’ (both 2017), laid the foundation for her career.

She later made a significant impact in Telugu cinema with the romantic comedy ‘Geetha Govindam’ (2018), earning her a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – Telugu.

Her versatility has been evident in a range of genres, from the action comedies ‘Devadas’ (2018) and ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ (2020) to the romantic ‘Bheeshma’ (2020). In Tamil cinema, she gained attention with ‘Sulthan’ (2021) and ‘Varisu’ (2023).

The turning point in Rashmika’s career came with the pan-India blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ (2021). Her portrayal in the film resonated widely, earning her acclaim and a massive fan following. While her initial ventures into Hindi cinema were less impactful, she bounced back with ‘Animal’ (2023) and ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ (2024), which became her highest-grossing releases despite sparking debates about their narratives.

Many critics have pointed out that her roles in male-centric films have occasionally limited her opportunities to showcase the full extent of her acting abilities.