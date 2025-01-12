Disney donates $15M to support LA wildfire relief and rebuilding

As devastating wildfire continue to wreak havoc across Los Angeles, the Walt Disney Company has stepped forward with a generous donation of $15 million to aid relief and recovery efforts.

This contribution will support various organizations working tirelessly on the ground to assist affected communities.

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Disney donation is aimed at providing immediate wildfire relief and facilitating long-term rebuilding. The funds will benefit organizations like the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, among others.

Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed the company’s commitment to the community during this challenging time.

“As this tragedy continues to unfold, The Walt Disney Company is dedicated to supporting our community and employees as we work together to recover and rebuild from this unimaginable devastation,” he said.

Reflecting on the company’s roots, Iger added, “Walt Disney arrived in Los Angeles with little more than his boundless imagination. It was here that he built his home, pursued his dreams, and created stories that resonate worldwide. We are honored to stand by this resilient and vibrant community in its hour of need.”

Disney isn’t the only entertainment giant stepping up. Paramount Global has also pledged $1 million to support wildfire relief. The donation will be distributed among several organizations, including the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen, and Best Friends Animal Society.

In a memo to staff, Paramount Global’s leaders—Brian Robbins, Chris McCarthy, and George Cheeks—acknowledged the gravity of the situation and reiterated the company’s commitment to making a difference.