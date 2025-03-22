Pursura MLA meets central ministers on development in Arambagh

Pursura MLA Biman Ghosh recently visited New Delhi and met railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and central tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Pursura MLA urged the railway minister to take initiative towards setting up railway connectivity between different stations in Arambagh sub-division and Hooghly district. The MLA also urged the tourism minister to take initiative towards renovation, upgrade and beautification of the birth place of Raja Rammohan Roy, Kamarpukur, Jayrambati and places associated with Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Advertisement

The Pursura BJP MLA today said at a press conference: “I urged the railway central minister, keeping in mind the demand of the people to set up Jangalpara halt station on the railway route, connecting between Tarkeswar and Bishnupur, to set up railway connectivity with Radhanagar, the birthplace of the great social reformer of Bengal, Raja Rammohan Roy; a railway over-bridge at Tarakeswar to ease traffic congestion at railway level crossings. He also urged for speedy work at Bhabha Dighi so that passengers can travel directly from Tarkeswar to Bishnupur.

Advertisement

The Pursura BJP MLA added: “I urged the central tourism minister to take initiative towards renovation, beautification of the residence and the adjoining areas of Raja Rammohan Roy. I have also requested to work in Kamarpukur, Jayrambati and areas associated with Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.