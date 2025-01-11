Following ‘All We Imagine as Light’s success, Payal Kapadia plans a Bombay trilogy

Payal Kapadia has stunned the world with her maiden directorial ‘All We Imagine as Light.’ The film is dominating the awards and has been achieving unprecedented success. Recently, the budding filmmaker’s project received two nods at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards for best non-English language film and director. However, the film failed to secure a win. Despite this, ‘All We Imagine as Light’ emerged as one of the top titles of 2024, globally. Moving forward, Kapadia is working on two more films based on Bombay, spinning a trilogy.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Payal Kapadia got candid about her filmmaking plans. “I started writing my next movie and it’s also going to be a film in Bombay. It’s a bit early, but I’m thinking about doing two more films in Bombay, and to have this kind of a trilogy.” While her debut film has been making waves internationally, the FFI snubbed the title and didn’t pick it as India’s official entry for the Oscars.

Upon criticism, Jahnu Barua, head of India’s Oscars committee labelled Kapadia’s film as ‘technically poor.’ When probed about this, Payal Kapadia stated she didn’t understand what he meant. “I don’t know what he meant… maybe I’ll meet him one day and ask him.” Regarding the snub, Kapadia said, “It would have been nice if we were selected, but it’s just a process. Every process is sometimes you get, sometimes you don’t…My entire movie was made by applying to grants. And we didn’t get many, and we got some, and we made the film finally, so it’s just part of the process. You have to take things as they come.” Moreover, the filmmaker praised Rana Daggubati for promoting niche indie films through his production banner. For the unversed, Daggubati’s Spirit Media helped the film reach Indian theatres.

Even though Payal Kapadia failed to grab a Golden Globe award, she outshined in the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Scripting history, her film bagged the second most prestigious award, following the Palme d’Or. The title also bagged several other prestigious accolades. These include the Best International Feature win from the New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, Chicago Film Critics Association and San Diego Film Critics Society. Moreover, The New York Times, Associated Press, Sight & Sound magazine, and Film Comment critics poll named ‘All We Imagine as Light’ as the #1 Film of the Year.