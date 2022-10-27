Armaan Malik is all set for his ‘Next 2 You Tour’

Armaan Malik, a singer and songwriter, is getting ready for his upcoming ‘Next 2 You Tour,’ which will stop in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Since I was 18 years old, I have been travelling and playing all over the world, but a multi-city concert tour in India has always been on my bucket list. Now that my dream is coming true with the “Next 2 You Tour,” I am overjoyed beyond words.

Armaan has recorded a number of catchy songs and hits, including “Main Hoon Hero Tera” for the 2015 film “Hero” and “Kwahishein” for Madhur Bhandarkar’s “Calendar Girls.” Most recently, he worked with Arista Records to create the English single “You.” He also contributed vocals to other recent films, including “Major,” “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” and many others.

The singer, who made his acting debut in “Taare Zameen Par” with the song “Bum Bum Bole,” is really enthusiastic about his tour of various places because it is something he has always hoped for in his career.

