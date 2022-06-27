Applause announced its upcoming releases

Applause took the internet by storm with back-to-back announcements of upcoming shows including Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Gandhi, and Tanaav. Moreover, it’s been a jam-packed June for Applause with 3 new show launches – Udan Patolas (Amazon mini tv), Salt City, and Avrodh 2: The Siege Within (SonyLIV).

The second franchise of Scam will feature the story of the 2003 stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. Gagan Dev Riar will play the lead as Telgi in Scam 2003: The Teli Story. Applause Entertainment also announced a biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, based on the writings of historian and author Ramachandra Guha. Pratik Gandhi has been roped in to play Gandhi. And lastly, announced the multi-starrer Indian adaptation of the hit Israeli Series ‘Fauda’ as ‘Tanaav’, soon to stream on SonyLIV.

Moreover, after the prestigious win at the Busan International Film Festival, Applause Entertainment’s film The Rapist, directed by Aparna Sen will be screened at the London Indian Film Festival.