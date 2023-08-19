AP Dhillon net worth

Amazon Prime Video recently premiered a documentary series titled “AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind,” offering an intimate glimpse into the life of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, widely known as AP Dhillon. As the documentary garners attention, it’s an appropriate moment to explore his financial standing and net worth.

AP Dhillon earnings and possessions:

AP Dhillon, the Punjabi-Canadian singer, boasts an estimated net worth of $10 million, approximately equivalent to Rs 83 crore in Indian currency. His music, characterized by its vibrant rap style and relatable lyrics, has resonated strongly with audiences worldwide, catapulting him to fame in a relatively short span of time.

Notably, AP Dhillon’s net worth has witnessed significant growth over the past five years. In 2019, he held assets worth $6.9 million, a figure that increased to $7 million in 2020. By 2021, his net worth had risen to around $8 million, followed by a substantial increase to $9.5 million in 2022. As of 2023, his net worth stands at an impressive $10 million.

Advertisement

AP Dhillon’s financial success isn’t solely derived from his music career. He commands a fee exceeding Rs 10 lakhs per song and boasts a monthly income surpassing Rs 40 lakhs. Impressively, reports suggest that his annual income exceeds a staggering Rs 36 crores.

Beyond his music and earnings, AP Dhillon has a penchant for luxury automobiles, often seen with BMW and Mercedes vehicles in his garage.

Additionally, AP Dhillon supplements his income through brand endorsements, further boosting his financial stature and net worth.

AP Dhillon career highlights:

In a brief period, AP Dhillon has emerged as one of the most captivating figures in the Punjabi music industry. His songs have found a permanent place on playlists worldwide. They captivate not only the general public but also garnering admiration from Bollywood singers and actors.

AP Dhillon made his debut in 2019 with tracks like “Fake” and “Faraar.” In 2020, his single “Deadly,” produced by Gminxr, soared to the top of music charts, marking his first superhit song. Since then, AP Dhillon’s career has continued on an upward trajectory. With his collaborations with Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon consistently dominating the charts, he wins over audiences across diverse demographics.