Who are Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon and Gminxr?

Amazon Prime Video has recently released a documentary series titled “AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind” on Amritpal Singh Dhillon, better known as AP Dhillon. In light of AP Dhillon’s rise to stardom, it’s worth shining a spotlight on some of his contemporaries who continue to make waves in the rap scene. These artists, Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon, and Gminxr, are not only part of the same musical landscape but are also label-mates.

Gurinder Gill

Gurinderbir Singh Gill, professionally known as Gurinder Gill, is an Indo-Canadian singer and rapper deeply entrenched in Punjabi music. His tracks have consistently made their mark on the UK Asian and Punjabi music charts by the Official Charts Company. Hits like “Majhail” and “Brown Munde” have even claimed the top spots on these charts. In December 2020, Gill released his debut EP, “Not by Chance.” He collaborates with AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon, and Gminxr as part of a trio under the banner of Run-Up Records.

Advertisement

Shinda Kahlon

Shinda Kahlon, the talented lyricist, penned the hit song “Farrar,” which was sung by Gurinder Gill and himself. His lyrical talents have also given birth to songs like “Arrogant,” “Feels,” “Don’t Test,” “Kirsaan,” and “Majhail.” In 2020, he achieved massive success with the release of “Brown Munde,” a collaboration with AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill. Born into a Sikh family in 1996 in Ajnala, Amritsar, Punjab, Shinda Kahlon pursued his education at his hometown school in Ajnala before completing his degree in Business Management at Camosun College Lansdowne Campus in British Columbia, Canada.

Gminxr

Gminxr, on the other hand, maintains a more enigmatic presence, keeping his identity private. He is recognized for his involvement in the music industry, particularly for his contribution to the songs “Brown Munde: AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon & Gminxr” (2020) and “AP Dhillon: First of a Kind” (2023). Gminxr resides in Victoria, BC, Canada, and goes by the real name Gagundeep Singh Randhawa.

These artists, along with AP Dhillon, form a vibrant part of the Punjabi music scene, each contributing their unique talents and styles to the genre’s ongoing evolution.

Directed by Jay Ahmed, the series delves into the remarkable journey of this superstar rapper, tracing his path from a humble village in Punjab to his rise as a sensation in Punjabi music after settling in Canada.