Amruta Subhash shares about her real and reel relation with co-actors

ZEE5 on Tuesday released the first full trailer of its upcoming show Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd. Bankrolled by TVF, the series revolves around the story of Suman (Amruta Subhash), who aims to open her own business of pickles as she attempts to secure a good future for her children.

Recently the actress shared her experience and her relationship with her co-stars.

The actress said, “I have been fortunate to have an amazing team while working on Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. From day 1, me and Yamini ji clicked. I would feel like hugging her the minute I would see her as love would overflow for her. We connected so well because she is an excellent singer and she taught me a few songs. Whenever I used to riyaaz on set she used to encourage me.”

She further added, “Another plus point is that we are both foodies. Every morning we would set up a table and hog on Delhi’s food. She took me to some beautiful places in Delhi for shopping. I felt like we have some past life connection. I have become Yamini ji’s fan as an actor as well as a human being. Anup who is playing my ex-husband’s character in the show, even with him I became good friends. He is my senior from NSD so we have common friends and we gossip about it a lot. We had fun together. Jitni unke sath onscreen coldness thi utni hi warmth offscreen thi. As an actor it was great that I could work with him. I am a fan of his dialogue delivery. It was a great learning experience working on this series.”

“Anjana is such a great person. She is playing the role of my ex-husband’s current wife. My job was to hate her on screen but I wasn’t able to. Our chemistry is very unlike the typical first wife second wife dynamics. My onscreen daughter Manu was also from Delhi so she knew famous food spots of Delhi so we used to talk about food all the time. My onscreen son is also a great actor. I was very scared to hit him. I managed it somehow for the scene. It was like a small warm family on-set. The whole unit was amazing. I felt like I found a second family,” she concluded.

Also starring the likes of Yamini Das, Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani and Anandeshwar Dwivedi, the six-part show will begin streaming on ZEE5 from July 8.