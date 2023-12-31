Amruta Subhash talks about TRP-driven domestic violence in TV industry

In a candid revelation during The Film Actors’ Roundtable 2023, acclaimed Indian actress Amruta Subhash shared a disconcerting experience from her past, shedding light on the unnerving dynamics behind a domestic violence scene she had to shoot for a television show. The discussion, hosted by Rajeev Masand and featuring prominent actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol, Sanya Malhotra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Tillotama Shome, unveiled a troubling aspect of the entertainment industry.

Amruta Subhash, known for her role in Lust Stories 2, delved into the discomfort she felt while portraying a character enduring domestic abuse. The actress recounted her involvement in a serial where her character initially faced adversity, but instead of breaking free, she succumbed to her husband’s violent tendencies. The unsettling part, as Subhash narrated, was the producer’s callous directive: “When he hits you, the TRP will be the highest.”

Expressing her dissatisfaction with the narrative, Subhash shared her inner conflict during the shoot, questioning when her character would finally retaliate against the abuse. The actress vividly described scenes where her character, in a disturbing depiction of submission, would help her inebriated on-screen husband remove his shoes. Astonishingly, these scenes were receiving positive feedback from the audience, causing Subhash to grapple with the disheartening reality that such depictions were resonating with viewers.

What truly shook the actress was her producer’s cold assertion that the escalation of violence was directly proportional to the show’s rising TRP. The revelation left Subhash feeling suffocated, prompting her desire for a more empowering narrative where her character could resist the abuse rather than passively endure it. This disconcerting revelation by the actress peels back the layers of societal norms and entertainment preferences that seemingly normalize and even endorse the portrayal of domestic violence for the sake of ratings.

Amruta Subhash’s disclosure serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between entertainment and responsible storytelling. It raises important questions about the role of media in shaping societal attitudes and underscores the need for a more conscientious approach in depicting sensitive issues such as domestic violence onscreen. The incident highlights the urgency for the industry to reevaluate its storytelling choices and consider the potential impact on viewers and society at large.