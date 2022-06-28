‘Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd’ starring Amruta Subhash set to release on July 8

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd starring National award-winning actor, Amruta Subhash is set to release on July 8.

The series is ZEE5 and TVF’s much-awaited creation by Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki and is written by Abhishek Srivastava and Swarnadeep Biswas.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Abhishek Srivastava the series also features Yamini Das, Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi in it.

Based in the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’ revolves around Suman (played by Amruta Subhash), a housewife from a small town, who embarks on an ambitious journey to become an entrepreneur and gain financial independence only to win her kids back from her ex-husband, Dilip (played by Anup Soni). She tries to kickstart her entrepreneurial journey by selling aachar however faces many hardships and realizes early on that this is not going to be an easy journey.

The trailer opens with Suman’s coming-of-age story where she finds her true calling in the world of business with the support of her loving mother-in-law (played by Yamini Das) and evolves into her own. However, does she manage to fulfill her dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur, gaining financial independence, and winning her kids back?

Talking about the show, Amruta Subhash said, “Saas Bahu Achaar is a special project because Suman’s character is unlike anything I have played before. She is a force to be reckoned with even in the face of adversity. Her struggle is not sad but attractive and her journey will inspire others to persevere and not give up on their dreams. And all along, what keeps her going is her family. So, it is truly a show with its heart in the right place and I am ecstatic that I got to play such a strong female-led show”.

Creators Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki said, “This show is a tribute to all the women who found their professional calling despite all odds. A woman is a true warrior who battles all the hardships that reveal her highest potential giving her a new dimension”.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. is set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5.

Watch the trailer here: