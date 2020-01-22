As Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is smashing box office worldwide, the Telugu megastar shared some diet and fitness secrets with an entertainment daily.

In an interaction with Pinkvillla, Allu Arjun shared that he works out three times a week on lazy days, while on the usual it is 7 to 8 workouts a week.

He also shared that running for about 45 minutes on the treadmill on an empty stomach helps him stay fit.

The Arya actor further shared that his breakfast is always almost comprising of eggs, while lunch and dinner vary but a bar of chocolate is mostly his last meal of the day.

Stating that cheat diets depended on the film he was working on, his revelation brought to light that Allu Arjun is in fact quite disciplined about his diet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is creating box office records worldwide and has only recently surpassed Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, not just in India but in the United States as well.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan in pivotal roles.

Co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released on 12 January 2020.