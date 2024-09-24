Alia Bhatt stuns in stylish debut at Paris Fashion Week

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt made a stunning entrance at Paris Fashion Week, marking her first appearance at the prestigious event. On Monday, she walked the runway for beauty giant L’Oreal Paris.

Dressed in a chic metallic silver bustier paired with a sleek black off-shoulder jumpsuit in Paris, Alia showcased a fashion-forward look that highlighted her unique style. To complement her ensemble, she opted for a fresh makeup palette with a pop of pink on her lips, while her sleek, wet-hair look added an edgy touch to her overall appearance.

Recently appointed as the Global Brand Ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, Alia’s debut was highly anticipated, and she did not disappoint. Just days prior, she was strolling through the picturesque streets of Paris alongside her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Their candid moment with a fan quickly took social media by storm.

On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, ‘Jigra’, which will hit theaters on October 11. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, also stars Vedang Raina. After wrapping up the project, Alia shared her excitement on social media, stating, “jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon.”

In addition to ‘Jigra’, Alia will appear alongside Sharvari in the spy drama ‘Alpha’. Known for her powerful portrayals of complex female characters, Alia has garnered numerous accolades, including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards.

Her remarkable achievements recently earned her a spot on the prestigious Time100 list in 2024, recognizing her as one of the most influential people globally. Alia first stepped into the limelight as a child actor in the thriller ‘Sangharsh’ (1999), later making a breakthrough with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’ (2012). With her compelling performances, particularly in the critically acclaimed film ‘Highway’ (2014), she has established herself as a powerhouse in the Indian film industry.