Aishwarya Rai Bachchan greets Paris Fashion Week with Namaste

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a glamorous return to the fashion scene at Paris Fashion Week 2024, captivating onlookers with her distinctive hairstyle and striking outfit.

Accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, the pair showcased a stunning mother-daughter fashion moment that left a lasting impression.

On a stylish Monday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya turned heads as they walked the event in chic all-black ensembles. Aishwarya opted for a fashionable long blazer coat paired with sleek black stilettos, while her daughter mirrored her look perfectly, donning a similarly elegant outfit. Their coordinated appearance quickly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts, leading to viral videos of the duo showcasing their effortless style.

One particularly memorable clip featured Aishwarya seated with Hollywood icons Eva Longoria and Camila Cabello, engaging in lively conversation. Another video captured the trio posing for the camera, with Aaradhya beaming proudly by her mother’s side.

In addition to her dazzling appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya recently celebrated a significant professional achievement. She was awarded the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai. This accolade was in recognition of her outstanding performance in Mani Ratnam’s epic film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’, a sequel to the 2022 blockbuster.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ features a stellar cast, with the legendary Kamal Haasan lending his voice for the film’s narration and the score composed by the Oscar-winning AR Rahman.

On the runway, Aishwarya continued to shine as she donned a vibrant balloon hem red dress that added a bold splash of color to the Parisian event. She complemented her look with a striking red lip, embodying confidence and grace as she represented L’Oreal Paris. Aishwarya’s runway walk was even more memorable when she greeted the French audience with a “namaste”.