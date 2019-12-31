While Alia Bhatt had many reasons to celebrate 2019, her sister Shaheen Bhatt thought otherwise.

Shaheen shared a collage of her sister’s photographs in a ‘resting stressed face’ on her official Instagram account.

The collage features Alia looking into her phone all stressed. The caption of the photo reads, “2019 and Alia’s Resting Stressed Face.”

Alia’s best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented on the picture and wrote, “Omg this is my perpetual memory of her.”

Alia, on the other hand, commented with laughing emojis and “Wtf.”

Many fans commented with posts like, “Aww my baby aloo” and “She is the cutest.”

View this post on Instagram 2019 and Alia’s Resting Stressed Face. A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on Dec 30, 2019 at 2:46am PST

Recently, at an event, while talking about Shaheen’s struggle with depression, Alia broke into tears. She said that despite living all her life with Shaheen, she got to know about what her sister was going through only after reading the book.

“I felt terrible as a sister. I didn’t put myself out there enough to understand her,” Alia said. “I have only believed that she is the most brilliant person in my family. To some extent, she has never believed that about her own self but that always broke my heart. I was sensitive but I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have,” she said.

Several videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Alia has begun working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’ Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.