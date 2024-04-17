Alia Bhatt joins TIME’s 100 influential people of 2024

Alia Bhatt, a powerhouse in Indian cinema, has secured her spot in TIME magazine’s prestigious ‘100 most influential people of 2024’ list. The 30-year-old actress has not only captured hearts domestically but has also left a mark on the global stage.

Director Tom Harper, who collaborated with Alia in her debut film ‘Heart of Stone’, penned a tribute to her in TIME, hailing her as a “truly international star”. He praised her work ethic, citing her focus, openness to ideas, and willingness to embrace creative risks. Harper recounted a memorable moment on set when Alia’s improvisation added depth to a scene, showcasing her intuitive talent.

Alia’s stellar performances have garnered widespread acclaim, earning her prestigious accolades including her first National Film Award for her portrayal in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Additionally, she marked her foray into Hollywood with ‘Heart of Stone’ in 2023, further solidifying her global appeal.

Advertisement

Joining Alia on the esteemed list are fellow Indian-origin individuals, actor Dev Patel and wrestler Sakshi Malik, further emphasizing the diverse talent represented. Dev Patel, known for his captivating presence on screen, was lauded by actor Daniel Kaluuya for his innate goodness and ability to evoke empathy in audiences. Kaluuya commended Patel’s latest project, ‘Monkey Man’, highlighting his ability to compel viewers to empathize with his characters, even in morally complex situations.

Alia Bhatt’s inclusion in TIME’s 2024 list underscores her significant impact on the entertainment industry, both in India and abroad. Alongside Dev Patel and Sakshi Malik, she represents the rich diversity and talent emanating from the Indian diaspora, cementing her status as a truly influential figure in the global cultural landscape.