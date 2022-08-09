Alaya F share BTS video of MASHOOKA song

Alaya F is an actress who always tries her hands on something new. While the MASHOOKA song featuring Rakul Preet Singh is trending all over the nation, Alaya was seen shooting the choreographer Dimple Kotecha, who has also choreographed the MASHOOKA song.

Taking to her social media, Alaya shared a video that captured a BTS glimpse of the video where Alaya can be seen shooting Dimple Kotecha while she danced to the song. The actress wrote the cation –

“I tried

Congratulations on such an amazing song, choreography & video @rakulpreet @dimplekotecha @jackkybhagnani”

While thanking Alaya for taking time out to shoot the video in the middle of her ongoing busy schedule, Dimple also posted the video on her social media and wrote –

“This is one of the easiest representations of why I love @alayaf so much!

Find you someone who goes above and beyond to shoot you, (amidst her shoot) while you shyly try to make a reel on your song, and then hypes you through it all!

Thank you sir @adityabhansali_ for capturing this while you speed edited our video “

Moreover, Alaya has been enjoying her vacation in the Maldives and keeps on updating her fans about her amazing time with her hot and gorgeous pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.