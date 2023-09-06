Who is Alaya F? Pooja Bedi’s daughter stars in ‘Sri’

“Sri” is a compelling story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, a man whose unwavering determination transcended his visual impairment to create Bollant Industries. But let’s also take a closer look at one of the actors associated with the project, Alaya F.

Aalia Furniturewala, better known as Alaya F, is an Indian actress renowned for her appearances in Hindi cinema. Born into the esteemed Bedi family, she is the daughter of the talented actress Pooja Bedi.

Alaya embarked on her acting journey in 2020 with the comedy film “Jawaani Jaaneman,” a debut that earned her the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Since then, she has graced the thriller genre with her presence in “Freddy” (2022).

More about Alaya F:

Hailing from the vibrant city of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, Alaya F is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and businessman Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala. Her diverse heritage encompasses Parsi and Gujarati Khoja Muslim roots from her father’s side, while her mother’s lineage includes Punjabi, Haryanvi, British, and Bengali ancestry. Notably, she is the granddaughter of the legendary actor Kabir Bedi and the celebrated classical dancer Protima Bedi.

The multi-talented Alaya is not just an actress; she is also a dedicated student of contemporary and Kathak dance forms. In 2011, she showcased her versatility by participating in the reality show “Maa Exchange.”

Education played a crucial role in Alaya’s journey. She attended the renowned Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. Before making her illustrious film debut, she pursued her passion by earning a diploma in acting at the prestigious New York Film Academy. It was during this phase that she adopted her stage name, Alaya F.

Beyond her acting prowess, Alaya has made her mark in the world of endorsements. She has lent her face and credibility to various brands and products, including Lenskart and Nykaa. In 2022, she became the face of Nykaa’s “A Million Nakhras” campaign.

Alaya F’s journey is a testament to her talent, versatility, and dedication, making her one of the rising stars in the world of Indian cinema and beyond.