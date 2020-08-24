“Timeloss”, produced by Akvarious Productions, is ready to premiere with Front & Centre, Paytm Insider’s theatre initiative.

Adapted and directed by Akarsh Khurana, “Timeloss” was originally written by the celebrated Iranian playwright Amir Reza Koohestani. The story highlights the complexities of lost time through the past and present lives of two actors as they re-examine their relationship while revisiting a past production.

“Timeloss” will premiere online on 29 August (Saturday) at 7pm. Tickets priced at Rs 350 are available on Paytm Insider. It will also be available to watch on August 30 and 4 – 5 – 6 September at 7 pm.

“Timeloss” is a hard-hitting story where the lines between past – present and play – reality, blur for the two characters as they look back on what had been, but no longer exists. The past and present-day characters are portrayed by different cast-members which will make for a unique theatrical experience.

The play will be performed by the experienced cast of Chaitnya Sharma, Dilshad Edibam Khurana, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Siddharth Kumar. It is produced by Saatvika Kantamneni for Akvarious Productions.

Speaking about Paytm Insider’s theatre initiative – Front and Centre, Akarsh Khurana said, “Akvarious has always been eager to engage in new and exciting formats. Cineplays, web content, online theatre, we’ve always been happy to attempt and experiment. Owing to present circumstances, moving online is both a necessity and something that is here to stay. I’m thrilled that Insider is encouraging the same in a structured manner. And we’re excited to be part of their first wave.”

Get your tickets now: https://insider.in/timeloss-produced-by-akvarious-productions-sep6-2020/event