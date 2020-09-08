Paytm Insider’s theatre initiative, Front & Centre, is premiering its next play – “Sex, Morality, and Censorship” in collaboration with Studio Tamaasha’s monthly series – TheatreNama.

Front & Centre aims to bring home the taste of theatre for all theatre enthusiasts. TheatreNama is starting with a guided viewing of the play – “Sex, Morality, and Censorship” directed by Sunil Shanbag and co-written by Irawati Karnik.

Recapturing the essence of Maharashtra’s folk arts ‘Tamasha’ and the spirit of the 1970s, the play offers a mix of theatre, live music, dance, and video. “Sex, Morality, and Censorship” is based on Vijay Tendulkar’s theatre classic – Sakharam Binder’s struggle with censorship.

Director Sunil Shanbag and co-writer Irawati Karnik will host a guided viewing of the performance of the play recorded at the iconic Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai. The talented cast including Nagesh Bhosle, Puja Sarup, Rajashree Sawant Wad, Gulshan Devaiah, Shubhrojyoti Barat, Umesh Jagtap and Ketaki Thatte will also be present live to share their experiences of the play.

“Sex, Morality, and Censorship” will premiere online on 13th September. Tickets priced at Rs. 299 are available on Paytm Insider.

For more details and to book the tickets, visit: https://insider.in/theatrenama-with-sunil-shanbag-sx-mrality-censrship–sep13-2020/event