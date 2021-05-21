As the world continues to reel under the effects of an unprecedented health emergency, various entities and individuals are doing their bit to give back to society. In one such humble effort, Paytm Insider will launch a special ‘Fundraiser Week’ in its efforts to support the society to help mobilise aid and relief to those in need.

The company believes that joint efforts of the community can make a positive impact, and with this view, the company has planned a fundraiser week from 24th to 30th May 2021. For this, the platform has reached out to creators and organisers across its repertoire requesting their support in hosting events to raise awareness and funds for charity. 100% of the proceeds will go to the charity of the artists’ choice.

Expressing his views on the fundraiser Shreyas Srinivasan CEO Paytm Insider said, “Aiding the needy in whichever way possible is the need of the hour. In these trying times, we all need to come forward and contribute to the wellbeing of our fellow citizens. The Fundraiser week is our humble effort to help society and offer our platform for a good cause. With this initiative, we also strive to offer unique experiences to our audience. We hope our esteemed creators, artists, and patrons will come forward in large numbers and support our initiative.”

Some of the organisations & creators who are part of the program are: