Paytm Insider’s recently announced theatre initiative, Front & Centre, is bringing its next play – ‘One on One – Unlocked’, produced by Rage Productions.

Front & Centre, which brings a taste of theatre through digital experiences, showcases 10 diverse monologues written by 9 different playwrights. ‘One on One – Unlocked’ will premiere online on 14 August. Tickets priced at Rs 499 are available on the platform.

The lockdown has affected us in different ways – introspective, illuminating, irritating, igniting, isolating.

Nine gifted playwrights – Abhishek Majumdar, Adhir Bhat, Akarsh Khurana, Anu Menon, Ashok Mishra, Hussain Dalal, Purva Naresh, Raghav Dutt, Rahul da Cunha – write of their experiences, their perspectives of the 150 days of solitude, if not physically, certainly in the mind.

Through the monologues we get to meet a range of characters—an exasperated Hawaldar, an isolated hipster, a young actress trapped in her flat, an outspoken hospital intern, a philosophical alcoholic, a young working woman forging new friendships, an anxious mother, a wayward boy forced to stay back in a madarsa, a compounder in a quarantine centre, and a spunky cable TV repairman.

These stories vary from hilarious to heart-warming, from eureka moments to experiential thoughts.

‘One on One – Unlocked’ has been directed by some of the best in the business – Akarsh Khurana, Anand Tiwari, Gurleen Judge, Nadir Khan, Rajit Kapur, Shikha Talsania, Sukant Goel and Q.

The cast includes Aahana Kumra, Anu Menon, Gagan Dev Riar, Hussain Dalal, Joy Fernandes, Neil Bhoopalam, Raghav Dutt, Rajit Kapur, Seema Biswas, and Veronica Gautam.

The play is produced by Rage Productions, producers of some of India’s most popular plays including Twelve Angry Jurors, The Siddhus of Upper Juhu, Love Letters, Class of ’84 and Pune Highway. Rage Productions’ first-ever work was Are There Tigers In The Congo? in 1992. Since then they have not only produced their work in India but also in Australia, Belgium, Germany, Holland, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

To get tickets to watch these unique stories log on to: https://insider.in/one-on-one-unlocked-by-rage-productions-sep13-2020/event