Akshay Oberoi confirms Nayanthara in Yash’s ‘Toxic’

Yash’s ‘Toxic’ is one of the most highly-awaited films. Now, ‘Fighter’ actor Akshay Oberoi has confirmed that Lady Superstar, Nayanthara is going to be a part of the film. The news has upped the ante and has sent fans into a frenzy. While he confirmed the ‘Jawan’ actress’ casting, he hasn’t spilt the details about her role.

In an interview with Digital Commentary, Akshay said made the reveal. “I’m shooting for Toxic right now with Rocking Star Yash. Nayanthara is also part of the movie. I don’t want to talk much about the film’s cast as the team will not like it. I really like Geetu Mohandas, who is the director of the film.”

Notably, the confirmation comes after reports surfaced that Nayanthara will play Yash’s older sister in the upcoming mega-entertainer. Now, Akshay has confirmed that fans will indeed get to see them share the screen.

Previously, rumours surfaced that Nayanthara has replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Toxic’ and that she will play a key role in the movie. Furthermore, aside from Akshay, reports suggest that the film will also feature several other stars, making it an ensemble flick. The title might feature Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Shruti Haasan, and others in pivotal roles. Notably, Haasan voiced the title track of the movie’s teaser, which released in 2024. However, the makers haven’t confirmed the entire cast yet.

On the star’s birthday, the makers dropped a riveting teaser featuring Yash in a tailored and suave look. The actor looked dapper in an all-white ensemble as he got out of his car, smoking a cigar. He enters a bustling and glamorous casino and takes over the place. ‘Toxic’ promises to be a gripping actioner focused on a drug circuit.

On the work front, Yash’s last was the blockbuster venture ‘KGF: Chapter 2.’ Prasanth Neel helmed the title. Moving ahead, apart from ‘Toxic,’ the actor also has Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ in the pipeline. On the other hand, Nayanthara’s last was ‘Annapoorni.’ Moving ahead, she has back-to-back releases lined up including ‘Test,’ and ‘Dear Students’ among others.