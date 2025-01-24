Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘I’m not an actor’ to premiere at Cinequest 2025

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest film ‘I’m not an actor’ is going to make its debut at the 2025 Cinequest Film Festival in California, scheduled for March.

The film, directed by Aditya Kripalani, brings an innovative approach to filmmaking, as they shot it live across two countries—India and Germany—using cutting-edge technology.

Advertisement

Director Kripalani took to Instagram to share the behind-the-scenes experience of making the film. He revealed that the entire production was managed remotely with a crew based in Mumbai and another in Frankfurt.

Advertisement

To direct the film, Kripalani used two iPads: one showing the frame from India, while the other displayed the frame from Frankfurt. He described the experience as both challenging and thrilling, especially as they had to match lighting and continuity across the two locations.

For Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film was an exciting departure from his usual roles. Playing a banker who decides to pursue acting, he loved the fresh concept.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Kripalani (@adityakripalani)

In a press statement, he expressed his enthusiasm for the script, saying, “The idea of me playing a banker who learns acting was exciting from the start.

I’d never heard of a script like this.” He also appreciated the depth the film explores in terms of the craft of acting, which made the project even more appealing.

Despite the unique concept, the production faced numerous challenges. Nawazuddin recalled the extreme conditions they had to deal with, noting the contrast between the freezing temperatures in Frankfurt and the sweltering heat in India, which caused technical issues such as camera overheating.

“While I was freezing at 2 degrees in Frankfurt, in India, sometimes due to extreme heat, the cameras would overheat and we’d have to stop shooting for hours,” he shared.

The film also stars Chitrangada Satarupa, Naveen Kasturia, Ayushi Gupta, Yasir Iftikhar Khan, Meenakshi Arundhati, and Vibhawari Deshpande.