Netflix’s ‘Test’ X (Twitter) Review: “Nayanthara just delivered her career-best!” say fans

Tamil cinema’s reigning queen Nayanthara has once again captured hearts—and this time, it’s with her performance in ‘Test’, the newly released sports drama streaming on Netflix. Within hours of the film’s digital release, social media, especially Twitter (now rebranded as Test X), lit up with reactions, review and more. And, a clear winner emerged: Nayanthara.

Directed by S. Sashikanth and starring R. Madhavan, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine alongside Nayanthara, ‘Test’ had been one of the most awaited films of 2025. But while the film boasts a solid ensemble and a gripping narrative, it’s Nayanthara’s grounded yet powerful presence that has become the talk of the internet.

Advertisement

From Today Advertisement Watch TEST, out now in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, only on Netflix!#TESTOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/YRisCBhLCu — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) April 4, 2025

Fans and critics alike are calling her performance one of the most emotionally resonant in recent memory. The hashtag #Nayanthara began trending on Test X just hours after the film’s release, with fans pouring in love for the actor’s portrayal.

Test X (Twitter) review by fans:

I CANT BREATHE…..NAYANTHARA THE ACTOR THAT YOU ARE. Easily her best performance in her entire 22 year career. She is so backkkkkkkkk#TEST pic.twitter.com/GDPGyybG0t — Suria (@suria____) April 4, 2025

This role marks yet another evolution in her career. From action-packed roles to romantic dramas and now, an intense sports drama, she continues to surprise and impress.

Behind the scenes, ‘Test’ was a labor of love. Written by Sashikanth and Suman Kumar, and produced under YNOT Studios, the film was shot extensively across Chennai and Bengaluru from April 2023 to January 2024.

The music by Shakthisree Gopalan and visuals by Viraj Singh Gohil also received appreciation, but it’s the emotional performances that are striking a chord—especially Nayanthara’s.

What’s even more special is that this isn’t just a crowd-pleasing performance—it’s one that’s making people reflect.

As the weekend rolls in, ‘Test’ is ready to reach more homes, and if the early buzz is anything to go by, Nayanthara’s performance will be one of the most talked-about in 2025.

If you’re wondering whether to hit play—just scroll through Test X. The verdict is clear. Nayanthara has aced this ‘Test’.