‘Test’ trailer: Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Madhavan grapple with tough choices

Netflix India has dropped the riveting trailer of the awaited film ‘Test’ starring Nayanthara, Siddharth, and R Madhavan. Set against the backdrop of cricket, their lives intertwine as they grapple with tough choices. The trailer promises a high-stakes layered narrative.

In the film, Siddharth plays a cricketer who is driven by his passion for the game. He does not care about the money or the fame, he plays for his love for cricket. Nayanthara stars as a teacher married to R Madhavan, a scientist who now runs a canteen. Siddharth struggles between his professional choices while the couple tries to conceive despite hardships. The cast members’ ambitions, duties, and struggles have a face-off as they face life-altering decisions. The matches on the field alter the personal lives of the characters, colliding with their lives. Just like a test match, their lives are also a test, giving the film its title. ‘Test’ is both a literal term for the matches as well as a metaphor for life. It remains to be seen whether they will emerge as a hero or a villain after their choices.

Sharing the trailer of the film on Instagram, Netflix wrote, “TEST trailer out now. How far will they go for their dreams? Only a TEST will tell. Watch TEST, starring @actormaddy, @nayanthara, and @worldofsiddharth, out 4 April in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, only on Netflix!”

Meanwhile, the official logline of the film reads, “Set against the backdrop of high-stakes cricket, it’s an emotional rollercoaster that puts the lives of a national-level cricketer (Siddharth), a genius scientist (Madhavan) and a passionate teacher (Nayanthara) on a collision course and forces them to make choices that test their ambition, sacrifice and courage.”

The film is S. Sasikanth’s maiden directorial venture. It also features Kaali Venkat, Nassar, and Vinay Varma in pivotal roles. ‘Test’ will release on Netflix on April 4.