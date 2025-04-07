Our govt will invest in different aspects of people’s well-being: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reaffirmed commitment to build a healthier world on World Health Day.

PM Modi said the government will keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people’s well-being. Good health is the foundation of every thriving society.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “On World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier world. Our Government will keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people’s well-being. Good health is the foundation of every thriving society!”

Advertisement

Sharing a video along with the post on X, the Prime Minister flagged the issue of obesity and urged people to reduce their consumption of cooking oil by 10 per cent. PM Modi quoted – ‘Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam’.

The Prime Minister addressed the rising concern of lifestyle diseases, particularly obesity, which has become a significant health threat and referred to a recent report predicting that by 2050, over 440 million Indians will suffer from obesity.

“Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam, means, Aarogya hi param bhagya, param dhan hai” (Health is the ultimate fortune, the ultimate wealth). Better health is the way to the creation of a better future. Today, our changing lifestyle is challenging for our health. Recently, there was a report on obesity which states that more than 44 crores will suffer from obesity in 2050. These numbers are scary. We have to work on that from now onwards. We have to cut our cooking oil consumption. This would be a huge step in cutting obesity. We have to make exercise a part of our lives. Keeping yourself fit will be a huge contribution to Vikshit Bharat,” PM Modi said.

On World Health Day 2025, with WHO’s theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” India continues to strengthen its healthcare systems through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission, marking significant progress in improving maternal and child health, expanding digital healthcare access, and enhancing public health infrastructure.

World Health Day, observed annually on April 7, underscores the importance of global health and calls for collective action to address pressing health challenges. Started by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1950, it unites governments, institutions, and communities in addressing critical health priorities each year.

According to an official release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made substantial strides in improving India’s public health outcomes through various key initiatives and programmes. The National Health Mission (NHM) has played a central role in this progress.