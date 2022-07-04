Aamir Khan's ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Naa’ completes 14 years

On 4th July 2008, during the premiere of the cult classic ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Naa’, Aamir Khan, and Atul Kulkarni got into a tête-à-tête where the two discussed their love for cinema and how fascinated they were by the cinematic wonder – of Forrest Gump.

Both the actors agreed that the film should travel places and reach people. Post this conversation, Atul Kulkarni felt inspired to write ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is now slated to release on 11th Aug 2022.

It’s been 14 years since the film ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Naa’ was released and it’s exactly been 14 years since the idea of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was established.

The intention behind this production was to tell the story of an innocent young man who finds his way to live life with happiness. Stories like these shouldn’t be left behind in the sock drawer, they are meant to be told.

While the film is an epitome of love, the journey behind the making of it was a real hardship. It took around 8 years for Aamir Khan Productions to acquire the rights to Forrest Gump. Without a doubt, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is one of the most ambitious projects of Aamir Khan Productions.

‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Naa’ was a huge success back then. The film still identifies with the youth of India and resonates with pop culture. From music to cinematography, everything about the film was appreciated by the audience.

After Lagaan, it was one of the first few films produced by Aamir Khan Productions and also managed to garner a 100 percent success ratio in every project they take. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 11.