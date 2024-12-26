7 blockbuster Indian films you can’t miss before 2024 ends!

As 2024 winds down, let us tell you how Indian cinema has delivered a thrilling slate of films that captivated audiences across the country. From gripping action thrillers to heartwarming dramas, here are seven unmissable films to catch before the year ends.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun returns as the indomitable Pushpa Raj in this much-anticipated sequel. Building on the massive success of the first film, ‘Pushpa 2’ elevated the action and drama to new heights. With intense rivalries, stunning action sequences, and unforgettable dialogues, the film is a blockbuster.

Stree 2

The horror-comedy genre gets a fresh dose of thrills and laughs with ‘Stree 2’. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reprise their roles in this sequel, which blends supernatural scares with humor. The duo returned to confront the mystery surrounding the ghostly figure of ‘Stree’. For fans of the first film, this sequel is a must-watch.

Manjummel Boys

‘Manjummel Boys’ is a heartfelt story of friendship and perseverance set in a small town. The film follows a group of young men as they navigate their dreams and aspirations, tackling life’s challenges with humor and resilience.

Bohurupi

Directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, ‘Bohurupi’ has already made waves in Bengali cinema. The film, which grossed ₹17.25 crore at the box office, continues to captivate audiences. With its universal appeal and thought-provoking narrative, ‘Bohurupi’ stands out as a cultural milestone.

The Greatest of All Time

Featuring the ever-charismatic Vijay Sethupathi, ‘The Greatest of All Time’ is an action-packed thriller that has shattered box office records. The film follows an elite agent who, after years of successful missions, chooses a quiet life. However, when a past mission resurfaces, he is forced to reunite with his team to prevent a catastrophic disaster.

Lucky Bhaskar

Dulquer Salmaan shines in ‘Lucky Bhaskar’, a quirky drama about a young man who stumbles upon a loophole in the banking system. As he navigates this discovery, the film explores themes of ambition, wit, and resilience.

Amaran

For those who crave high-octane action, ‘Amaran’ is the film to watch. This gripping thriller is packed with suspense, intrigue, and jaw-dropping stunts that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling ride, a heartwarming drama, or a laugh-out-loud comedy, this list has something for every movie lover. Don’t miss out on these films before 2024 comes to a close.