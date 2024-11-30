2024 Melon Music Awards: aespa, Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, IU clinch big wins

BTS’ V’s ‘Winter Ahead’ with Park Hyo Shin: V sculpts an enchanting masterpiece
2024 is a trailblazing year for K-pop with several global hits that augmented the prominence of K-pop in the world music scene. On November 30, one of the most prestigious nights celebrating the best of K-pop acts, the Melon Music Awards took place. The evening witnessed the top names of the K-pop and the K-drama industry in attendance. Among the top winners this year were aespa, BTS’ Jungkook, IU, and SEVENTEEN among others. Prominent actors including Kim Young Dae, Lee Je Hoon, Moon Geun Young, Uhm Jung Hwa and others took the stage to honour the top music awards.
Apart from the celebration of the top honours, the evening was also marked by several electric performances that set the stage ablaze. Top musical sets by tripleS, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, Lee Youngji, QWER, RIIZE, aespa, BOYNEXTFOOR, BIBI, YOASOBI, PLAVE, TWS, IVE and Christopher elevated the celebration of music. The glimmering and studded event emerged as a memorable night for K-pop enthusiasts who rooted for their favourite stars to clinch the top wins.
The complete list of winners of the 2024 Melon Music Awards is as follows:
DAESANGS
Song of the Year: Supernova by aespa
Album of the Year: Armageddon by aespa
Record of the Year: (G)I-DLE
Best OST: Lovely Runner’s Sudden Shower by ECLIPSE
Artist of the Year: aespa
Best Solo Male: Jungkook.
Best Solo Female: IU
Best Music Video: Heya by IVE
Best Performance Male: BOYNEXTDOOR
Best Performance Female: aespa.
J-Pop Favourite Artist: YOASOBI.
Global Rising Artist: RIIZE
Best Group Female: aespa.
Best Group Male: RIIZE
Best Song Writer: (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon
Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo from Starship Entertainment
Hot Trend: QWER
#MMA2024 수상자 발표
밀리언스 TOP10#아이유 #IU#임영웅 #limyoungwoong#정국 #JUNGKOOK#태연 #TAEYEON#aespa #에스파#DAY6 #데이식스#IVE #아이브#NewJeans #뉴진스#PLAVE #플레이브#RIIZE #라이즈
수상을 진심으로 축하드립니다#멜론 #멜론뮤직어워드@_IUofficial… pic.twitter.com/BTcPRBOx6X
— Melon 멜론 (@melon) November 30, 2024
Best Pop Artist: Benson Boone.
Stage of the Year: IU’s 2024 HEREH World Tour Concert
1theK Global Icon: tripleS
New Artist of the Year: TWS, ILLIT
Best Music Style: Lee Youngji, BIBI
KakakaoBank Everyone’s Star: RIIZE
Global Artist Male: ATEEZ
Global Artist Female: IVE
MMA Top 10: (G)I-DLE, RIIZE, aespa, PLAVE, TWS, DAY6, IU, BTS’ Jungkook, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN
Millions TOP 10: IU, DAY6, aespa, RIIZE, PLAVE, Lim Young Woong, Jungkook, Taeyeon, NewJeans, PLAVE
The winners of the top honours (except the Top 10) are decided by 60 per cent of streaming/download stats. Additionally, 20 per cent of judge scores, and 20 per cent of fan votes are considered. Meanwhile, for the Top 10, it’s 80 per cent stats and 20 per cent votes. Melon and Kakao Entertainment organise the prestigious awards.
