2024 Melon Music Awards: aespa, Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, IU clinch big wins

2024 is a trailblazing year for K-pop with several global hits that augmented the prominence of K-pop in the world music scene. On November 30, one of the most prestigious nights celebrating the best of K-pop acts, the Melon Music Awards took place. The evening witnessed the top names of the K-pop and the K-drama industry in attendance. Among the top winners this year were aespa, BTS’ Jungkook, IU, and SEVENTEEN among others. Prominent actors including Kim Young Dae, Lee Je Hoon, Moon Geun Young, Uhm Jung Hwa and others took the stage to honour the top music awards.

Apart from the celebration of the top honours, the evening was also marked by several electric performances that set the stage ablaze. Top musical sets by tripleS, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, Lee Youngji, QWER, RIIZE, aespa, BOYNEXTFOOR, BIBI, YOASOBI, PLAVE, TWS, IVE and Christopher elevated the celebration of music. The glimmering and studded event emerged as a memorable night for K-pop enthusiasts who rooted for their favourite stars to clinch the top wins.

The complete list of winners of the 2024 Melon Music Awards is as follows:

DAESANGS

Song of the Year: Supernova by aespa

Album of the Year: Armageddon by aespa

Record of the Year: (G)I-DLE

Best OST: Lovely Runner’s Sudden Shower by ECLIPSE

Artist of the Year: aespa

Best Solo Male: Jungkook.

Best Solo Female: IU

Best Music Video: Heya by IVE

Best Performance Male: BOYNEXTDOOR

Best Performance Female: aespa.

J-Pop Favourite Artist: YOASOBI.

Global Rising Artist: RIIZE

Best Group Female: aespa.

Best Group Male: RIIZE

Best Song Writer: (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon

Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo from Starship Entertainment

Hot Trend: QWER



Best Pop Artist: Benson Boone.

Stage of the Year: IU’s 2024 HEREH World Tour Concert

1theK Global Icon: tripleS

New Artist of the Year: TWS, ILLIT

Best Music Style: Lee Youngji, BIBI

KakakaoBank Everyone’s Star: RIIZE

Global Artist Male: ATEEZ

Global Artist Female: IVE

MMA Top 10: (G)I-DLE, RIIZE, aespa, PLAVE, TWS, DAY6, IU, BTS’ Jungkook, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN

Millions TOP 10: IU, DAY6, aespa, RIIZE, PLAVE, Lim Young Woong, Jungkook, Taeyeon, NewJeans, PLAVE

The winners of the top honours (except the Top 10) are decided by 60 per cent of streaming/download stats. Additionally, 20 per cent of judge scores, and 20 per cent of fan votes are considered. Meanwhile, for the Top 10, it’s 80 per cent stats and 20 per cent votes. Melon and Kakao Entertainment organise the prestigious awards.