Arjun Kapoor geeks out over 1000+ DVDs, Korean & European cinema

Turns out Arjun Kapoor isn’t just your average Bollywood actor – he’s also a hardcore film buff with an impressive global taste.

In a candid conversation, the actor let fans in on a lesser-known side of him – one that’s deeply invested in international cinema, especially the magic of European and Korean films.

Advertisement

“I’ve always had a strong interest in cinema from around the world,” Arjun shared, with genuine excitement in his voice. “There was a time I used to travel a lot, and I got hooked on collecting films – not just watching them. I must have over a thousand DVDs.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Yep, you read that right. Over a thousand. While most of us moved to streaming years ago, Arjun Kapoor still swears by his classic DVD cabinet (which, he proudly mentions, looked a lot like filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s famous movie shelf).

His collection includes everything from Korean crime thrillers to European indie gems. One film that sparked his interest? Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Memories of Murder’, which came to him through a recommendation by Kashyap himself. “That film really left an impact. It made me look at cinema differently,” Arjun said.

And he doesn’t just watch films—he studies them. Arjun revealed that he enjoys watching movies ‘with’ commentary tracks, like he did with Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Ocean’s’ trilogy. “Hearing the director break down scenes, explain choices—it’s a film school in itself,” he explained.

At one point, Arjun even ran a mini recommendation series called ‘Arjun Recommends’, where he’d suggest movies he felt deserved more love. Though he does it less often now, fans still remember his picks fondly. His choices showed just how varied his cinematic palette is—ranging from cult classics to under-the-radar global gems.

But it’s not just world cinema that gets him talking. Arjun also shared warm memories of watching ‘Mr. India’ as a kid, a film that helped shape his love for Indian storytelling. He praised contemporary Indian directors who are pushing boundaries and experimenting with new styles—filmmakers he clearly respects and follows closely.

On the professional front, Arjun is keeping busy. After appearing in ‘Singham Again’ and the rom-com ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, he’s now prepping for the much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 hit ‘No Entry’. Currently in pre-production, the film promises a fresh round of laughs. And, fans can’t wait to see Arjun flex his comic timing in a full-blown entertainer.