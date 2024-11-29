‘Love Scout’ teaser: Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk don’t want to part ways

SBS has unveiled the teaser of its highly anticipated rom-com, ‘Love Scout.’ The drama stars ‘One Spring Night’ star Han Ji Min and ‘Vigilante’ star Lee Jun Hyuk. Their pairing for the rom-com has already created significant waves as fans can’t wait to witness their on-screen chemistry. Slated to premiere on January 3, the makers have stirred fans’ hearts with its endearing teaser.

‘Love Scout’ is an upcoming romance drama. It focuses on Kang Ji Yoon (Han Ji Min), a CEO who is highly competent at her job but inept at everything else. On the other hand, her secretary, Yoo Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk) is a jack of all trades. He is great not only at his job but also at childcare and housework.



Most office workers wait for the office to get over to leave work at the end of the day. On the other hand, Ji Yoon and Eun Ho are visibly reluctant to say goodbye. Ji Yoon first asks Eun Ho to get home safely, and he replies by saying that he’ll see her tomorrow. However, after they part ways, they keep turning around to look back at one another. The teaser hints that they didn’t want their conversation to end.

Advertisement

As the teaser concludes, Ji Yoon gives up and walks away from Eun Ho. However, as she turns around, she sees that Eun Ho has mustered the courage to follow her. Eun Ho then makes her smile ear to ear by asking, “Would you like to leave work together?”

Also Read: ‘ReawakeR’: Lisa and Stray Kids’ Felix team up for ‘Solo Leveling’ S2 opening track

In the drama, Han Ji Min will play the role of Kang Ji Yoon. She has starred in several popular and boasts an impressive filmography. These include ‘One Spring Night,’ ‘Behind Your Touch,’ and ‘Our Blues’ among others. She has starred in several rom-coms and her casting promises that ‘Love Scout’ will be an exhilarating watch. Meanwhile, Lee Joon Hyuk will return to the rom-com genre as Yoo Eun Ho, the secretary. The actor has lately starred in several hit actioners. These include ‘Vigilante,’ ‘Stranger,’ and ‘The Roundup: No Way Out’ among others.